Kazakhstan closes the year in 137th position of FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The FIFA World Rankings was updated, according to Sports.kz.



In contrast to November, the Kazakhstan national football team has lost one position to the Sudanese team and now ranks 137th.



Among the post-Soviet countries, only Lithuania and Moldova are below our team on the table.

Germany, Brazil, and Portugal remain the world's top three teams.



FIFA rankings as of December 21:



1 (1). Germany - 1602 points

2 (2). Brazil - 1483

3 (3). Portugal - 1348

4 (4). Argentina - 1445

5 (5). Belgium - 1325

6 (6). Spain - 1231

7 (7). Poland - 1209

8 (8). Switzerland - 1190

9 (9). France - 1183

10 (10). Chile - 1162

***

35 (30). Ukraine - 781

64 (65). Russia - 534

78 (80). Uzbekistan - 441

89 (84). Estonia - 397

90 (90). Armenia - 383

92 (91). Belarus - 372

104 (107). Georgia - 322

114 (112). Turkmenistan - 292

115 (120). Kyrgyzstan - 282

117 (115). Azerbaijan - 281

126 (127). Tajikistan - 255

132 (131). Latvia - 233

137 (136). Kazakhstan - 220

149 (148). Lithuania - 179.

167 (166). Moldova - 111.