    15:45, 21 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan closes the year in 137th position of FIFA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The FIFA World Rankings was updated, according to Sports.kz.


    In contrast to November, the Kazakhstan national football team has lost one position to the Sudanese team and now ranks 137th.

    Among the post-Soviet countries, only Lithuania and Moldova are below our team on the table.
    Germany, Brazil, and Portugal remain the world's top three teams.

    FIFA rankings as of December 21:

    1 (1). Germany - 1602 points
    2 (2). Brazil - 1483
    3 (3). Portugal - 1348
    4 (4). Argentina - 1445
    5 (5). Belgium - 1325
    6 (6). Spain - 1231
    7 (7). Poland - 1209
    8 (8). Switzerland - 1190
    9 (9). France - 1183
    10 (10). Chile - 1162
    ***
    35 (30). Ukraine - 781
    64 (65). Russia - 534
    78 (80). Uzbekistan - 441
    89 (84). Estonia - 397
    90 (90). Armenia - 383
    92 (91). Belarus - 372
    104 (107). Georgia - 322
    114 (112). Turkmenistan - 292
    115 (120). Kyrgyzstan - 282
    117 (115). Azerbaijan - 281
    126 (127). Tajikistan - 255
    132 (131). Latvia - 233
    137 (136). Kazakhstan - 220
    149 (148). Lithuania - 179.
    167 (166). Moldova - 111.

