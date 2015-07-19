Kazakhstan collects 3 medals at Judo Grand Slam in Russia on Day 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judokas have collected silver and two bronze medals on Day of the Tyumen Grand Slam 2015 in Russia, Sports.kz says.

Gabit Yessimbetov of Kazakhstan hauled silver in Men's 66kg category. He was stunned by Japanese Tomofumi Takajo in the final bout. Aibek Imashev and Askhat Telmanov both won bronze in Men's 60kg category. Gold went to another Japanese judoka Shinji Kido. Ashley McKenzie of Great Britain took silver.