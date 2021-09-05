Kazakhstan collects 5 medals at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan collected five medals - one gold, three silver and one bronze - at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

Kazakhstan para-powerlifter David Degtyarev lifted Kazakhstan to its only gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Kazakhstan hauled all three silver medals in judo as Anuar Sariyev, Temirzhan Daulet and Zarina Baibatina all clinched silver in Men’s -60kg, Men’s -73kg and Women’s +70kg weight categories, respectively.

Kazakhstani para-swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali settled for bronze in Men’s 100m Breaststroke event.

Team Kazakhstan is ranked 52nd in the overall medal tally of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics together with Finland.

China tops the medal standing with 207 medals, including 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze. Ranked second is Great Britain with 124 medals. The U.S. is third with 104 medals.