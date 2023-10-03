Kazakhstan collects one more bronze at 19th Asian Games

Athlete Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui brought Kazakhstan another bronze at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hungzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Long-distance runner representing Kazakhstan Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui claimed third place in the women’s 5000m final at the 19th Asian Games.

To note, Kazakhstani athletes have so far collected 46 medals, including 31 bronze ones, at the Asiad.

Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui previously won bronze in the women’s 10,000m event at the tournament.