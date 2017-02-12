Kazakhstan comes from behind to defeat Japan in Fed Cup promotion playoff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's women advanced to the Fed Cup's World Group II by defeating Team Japan 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I promotion playoff final this week, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the tournament.

Though, Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan lost to Naomi Osaka 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 in the first match in Astana. The Kazakh squad quickly regained their confidence and came from behind to edge out Japan.



First, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva toppled Misaki Doi 7-6, 6-2, and, then, Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva downed Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi in the doubles match 6-3, 7-6.



Kazakhstan may face Russia, Taipei, Romania, Belgium, Ukraine, Australia, Italy or Slovakia in the World Group II playoffs in April.



