Kazakhstan comes in 3rd at International Army Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The closing ceremony of the 2017 International Army Games was held in Alabino, the Moscow Region, the Kazakh Defence Ministry press service reports.

The team of the Kazakh Armed Forces finished third in overall standings behind Russia (1st) and China (2nd).

Attending the closing ceremony of the Games at Alabino range, Kazakh Defence Minister General-colonel Saken Zhassuzakov noted the event's content and scale, as well as its role as a new symbol of friendship, international cooperation, peace, and solidarity.





In the final stage of the 2017 IAM Kazakh Т-72 crew took second place in tank biathlon behind Russians.





The 2017 International Army Games featured competitions in 28 disciplines, three of which ("Sniper frontier", "Masters of artillery fire", and "Drone competition") were held on the territory of Kazakhstan. In total, around 400 servicemen from 18 countries took part in the Games that were hosted by Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and China and lasted from August 1 to August 12.









