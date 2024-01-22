Kazakhstan commissioned 85 healthcare facilities and 165 schools in 2023

The Kazakh Government meeting focused on the progress of the construction of social facilities. vice ministers of ministries and deputy governors of the regions attended the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Dyuissenova, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

According to Deputy Minister of Healthcare Zhandos Burkitbayev, Kazakhstan plans to build 665 primary healthcare facilities as part of the rural healthcare modernization national project. 85 healthcare facilities were commissioned in 2023 and fitted with necessary equipment.

Deputy Minister of Education Yedil Ospan said Kazakhstan built 165 schools for 137,000 pupils last year. This year will see the construction of 300 more schools, four recreational centres and 10 further education establishments in 2024.

14 new dormitories will be constructed by the yearend, four will be reconstructed. Science and Higher Education Deputy Minister noted that 17 new dormitories were built in 2023, and 12 more were repaired.