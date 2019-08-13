EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:37, 13 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan commissions 6.5M sq. m. of housing in 7 months

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6.5mn square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 that is 96.3% against the same period in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    In general, 55,849 units of housing have been commissioned across the country (including 24,013 individual houses).

    Kyzylorda (275.5%), Karaganda (193.6%) and Atyrau regions (129%) lead in housing commissioning paces. Slowdown has been recorded in Mangistau region (-30.4%) and Nur-Sultan (-12.5%), Shymkent (-34.4%) cities.

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics Housing Construction Development
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!