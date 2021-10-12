EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:40, 12 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan commissions over 10 mln sq m of housing in Jan-Aug 2021

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Positive growth in construction in all regions of Kazakhstan was noted, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    There was a 9.7% increase in the amount of construction works done in the past 9 months of this year in Kazakhstan as construction has been demonstrating high growth rates.

    According to Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, the positive growth in construction was seen in all regions of the country.

    Almaty city as well as Mangistau, Akmola regions saw the most rise in construction and assembly works.

    «The positive dynamics remains in the commissioning of houses. In January-August of 2021 a total of 10.4mln sq.m. of housing was commissioned growing by 8%,» said the minister.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Construction News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!