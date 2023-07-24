EN
    13:40, 24 July 2023

    Kazakhstan commissions over 7.1 mln sq m of housing in 1Q

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 7.1 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2023 which is 11.3 % more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    Abai region leads in construction growth rates with 56.3% followed by Shymkent with 43.4% and Zhetysu region with 39%.

    Since January this year, Kazakhstan put into service 16,667 homes. Of which 16,083 are single-family houses, 574 are apartment complexes. More than 63,100 apartments were commissioned countrywide which s 15.1% more against the last year.

    Besides, rural housing constructions also show growth of over 1.6 million square meters of housing built this January -June that is 10.7% more as compared to the same period of 2022.


    Kazakhstan Construction
