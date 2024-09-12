14:46, 12 September 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan commissions the country’s longest highway tunnel
Kazakhstan commissioned today the country’s longest highway tunnel in Turkistan region. The two-way tunnel is 840 m long, 11 m wide and 8 m high, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Satzhan Ablaliyev took part in the solemn opening ceremony.
Video surveillance and fire protection systems were installed inside the tunnel to monitor the situation online.
A road repair point, a gas station, helicopter pads and shopping areas were built near the tunnel for the convenience of drivers and passengers.