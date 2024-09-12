EN
    14:46, 12 September 2024

    Kazakhstan commissions the country’s longest highway tunnel

    Highway tunnel
    Photo credit: Transport Ministry

    Kazakhstan commissioned today the country’s longest highway tunnel in Turkistan region. The two-way tunnel is 840 m long, 11 m wide and 8 m high, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Satzhan Ablaliyev took part in the solemn opening ceremony.

    Highway tunnel
    Photo credit: Transport Ministry

    Video surveillance and fire protection systems were installed inside the tunnel to monitor the situation online.

    Highway tunnel
    Photo credit: Transport Ministry

    A road repair point, a gas station, helicopter pads and shopping areas were built near the tunnel for the convenience of drivers and passengers.

