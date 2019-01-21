Kazakhstan committed to develop traditionally fraternal ties with Kyrgyzstan - Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

At the onset of the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to the development of traditionally fraternal ties with Kyrgyzstan and readiness to continue deepening and expanding partnership between Astana and Bishkek.



Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that thanks to joint work based on mutual understanding between presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the countries had achieved tangible results in strengthening of bilateral and multilateral interaction. Moreover, he expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of state will propel Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation to the next level.



According to the Majilis Speaker, the Treaty on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State Border Demarcation ratified by Kyrgyzstan this January helped cement good neighborly relations between the two nations.



Ambassador Kulubaev, in turn, stressed that the level of good neighborly relations, fraternal international and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan should set an example for all countries.



Having mentioned dynamic schedule of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbay Jeenbekov's bilateral meetings, the Kyrgyz diplomat was confident that all bilateral issues be it in political, economic, or cultural spheres will be solved based on mutual understanding and praised huge potential of bilateral relations.



Wrapping up the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin pointed out the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.