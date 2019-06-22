Kazakhstan committed to expanding ties with Uzbekistan - PM

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev this week, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

At the meeting with the Uzbek leader, the sides touched upon the issues related to the further development of bilateral cooperation in all spheres.



During the meeting, Mamin stressed that Kazakhstan was committed to expanding the all-round cooperation with Uzbekistan, adding that the strategic partnership which had formed between Nur-Sultan and Tashkent over the recent years would contributed to that.



President Mirziyoyev, in turn, praised positive dynamics in all areas of cooperation, especially in trade and economic one. "We are keen to further strengthen strategic partnership," he emphasized.



The Kazakh Prime Minister continued by pointing to vast potential of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of transport and transit, investments, agriculture, energy, digitalization, tourism, and culture.



During his stay in Tashkent, Prime Minister Mamin also participated in the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for bilateral cooperation.