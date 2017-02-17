Kazakhstan committed to facilitate Syrian ceasefire in UNSC - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the high-level meeting in the framework of Astana process on Syria that took place on February 15th-16th in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Syrian government and armed opposition, guarantor countries - Russia, Iran, Turkey and Jordan, as well as of United Nations delegations took attended the meeting. United States acted as observers.

Astana talks are aimed at providing practical progress in Syrian peace settlement through implementation of the agreements reached at the first meeting on January 23rd-24th, 2017 related to the armistice agreements.

Delegations expressed appreciation for the quality of organization of the meeting and praised Nursultan Nazarbayev practical contribution in pursue of a solution to the Syrian crisis.

After two days of talks, according to guarantor countries, the sides agreed on provision on establishement of a ceasefire monitoring group. Among which tasks are to ensure separation of the armed opposition groups from terrorist organizations as well as to promote confidence-building measures for political settlement of the Syrian conflict. The group will hold regular consultations to ensure the parties respect ceasefire, investigate violations of resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council, prevent escalation of violence and help alleviate humanitarian situation in Syria.

In addition, the participants agreed to continue working on the document to record ceasefire violations and regions which joined the truce.

"Kazakhstan welcomes the agreements reached and considers the results of the meeting within Astana process as a practical step in creation of conditions for promoting Intra-Syrian dialogue, including at the upcoming negotiations in Geneva under the auspices of the UN. Kazakhstan is ready to continue to provide all necessary assistance to the international efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria, in particular through its participation in the UN Security Council ", the statement reads.