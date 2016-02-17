Kazakhstan committed to hold transparent and fair election - FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has met with head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Boris Frlec in Astana today.

At the meeting, Minister Idrissov reiterated that Kazakhstan is committed to hold transparent and fair election. "I am confident that the upcoming parliamentary election is another step towards consolidated independence of our country," he said. "We attach great importance to the upcoming parliamentary election and intend to ensure that the election will be held in accordance with the highest democratic standards".

Minister Idrissov also informed that Kazakhstan invited international observers from 11 international organizations and representatives of the Central Election Commission from 19 countries to monitor the parliamentary election scheduled to take place on March 20.

Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Boris Frlec thanked the Kazakh side for invitation to monitor the election and creating favorable conditions for the mission's work.

In conclusion, the sides reiterated their readiness to cooperate closely and constructively during the upcoming period.











