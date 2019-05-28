14:33, 28 May 2019 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan committed to UN goals and objectives - Tokayev
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
At the meeting, the participants discussed the issues of international security as well as the Kazakhstan-United Nations cooperation in ensuring global peace.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is committed to the UN goals and objectives and supports the reforms initiated by the UN Secretary-General.
He continued by reiterating Kazakhstan's readiness to cooperate with the UN to enhance effectiveness of its peacekeeping activities and expressing hope that the Kazakhstan-UN joint efforts will make the planet a safer place.
Atul Khare, in turn, expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting UN peacekeeping missions.