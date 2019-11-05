EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:02, 05 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan companies expanding in UAE market

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Arab Emirates provides its utmost support to Kazakh companies with the aim to promote exports by developing the most effective ways to enter the UAE market, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in UAE informs.

    In this regard, the Chamber of International Commerce of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, arranged the participation of a number of companies at the Private Label and Licensing Middle East 2019 exhibition in Dubai.

    Madiyar Menilbekov the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE met in Abu Dhabi with Nuraly Bokeikhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan’s Chamber of International Commerce, as well as with representatives of KazakhstanI manufacturers «Asia Waters», «Optograd», «SONA Lab».

    The meeting discussed the plans for promotion of mineral water, meat products and household chemicals labeled «Made in Kazakhstan» to the markets of the UAE and the neighboring Arab countries of the region.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Diplomacy Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!