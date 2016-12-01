Kazakhstan companies visited German innovative technology enterprises

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - During November 28 - 30, 2016 a Kazakhstan business delegation consisting of the representatives of national and private companies paid a visit to Berlin for participation in the seminar on the subject of "Solar Energy, Wind Energy and Network Integration".

The seminar was organized by the Renewables Academy company (RENAC) together with the RoK Embassy in Germany and the Representation Office of the German Economy in Central Asia.

The leaders of the official, business and expert circles of Germany took part in the seminar.

The Kazakhstan delegation was demonstrated the innovative methods of generation of solar and wind energy and the solutions of integration of electric power generated from renewable sources in electric networks which is applied in the German economy.

The German projects appeared interesting for the Kazakhstan party, especially in connection with the forthcoming "EXPO-2017" in Astana on the subject of "Future Energy ".

Also the Kazakhstan delegation visited German companies operating in the sphere of renewable energy resources such as Innpas, C3 Consult Effizienz GmbH, Cube Engineering GmbH, and also studied the projects of Enerparc AG and Skytron energy companies, exchanged experience with local service provider - Vattenfall Europe Metering GmbH company.

Following the results of the negotiations the parties agreed to continue the dialogue on establishing bilateral cooperation and participation of the German companies in joint projects.