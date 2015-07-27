Kazakhstan completed process of WTO accession - N. Nazarbayev

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has completed the process of the accession to the WTO, President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev informed at the sitting of the Permanent Council of the WTO held in Geneva, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiembai reports.

"Dear countries representing the WTO, ladies and gentlemen! It is a historic moment for Kazakhstan. Having signed the Protocol on joining the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization Kazakhstan completes the process of the WTO accession. In total, as it was noted here, it's been almost 20 years since we began talks on joining the WTO," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

The President noted that Kazakhstan was ready to hold these talks even longer if necessary.

The Head of State expressed the gratitude to all WTO countries that Kazakhstan held talks to for their constructive approach, support during a complicated negotiations stage, and to the Secretariat of the WTO and its Director General Roberto Azevedo.