Kazakhstan completes preclinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Laboratory of pharmacological trials which an affiliate of the National Center for Expertise of medicines and medical products of Almaty city has reported the successful completion of preclinical trials of the Kazakhstani inactivated polio vaccine against COVID-19 dubbed as QazCovid-in®, Kazinform cites the press service of the Center.

The vaccine underwent safety and toxicity trials on animals after larger doses were injected. There were no allergic reactions or irritating effects. The vaccine’s safety has also been proved by hematological and biochemical blood indicators. The functioning of the internal organs of animals has also been examined to see how the vaccine works.

According to the press service, the outcomes of the preclinical trials demonstrated that the vaccine is not toxic and safe for further tests on humans. The vaccine is said to undergo further clinical trials to be announced safe and available for a wider public.