EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:17, 05 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan completes voting in constitutional referendum

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voting in the referendum wrapped up in all regions of Kazakhstan as of 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time voting was completed at 1,858 polling stations in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions. Five overseas sites also wrapped up their work. Voter counting process is underway.

    Voting is still underway in 48 polling stations abroad.

    As of 8:00 pm Kazakh capital time, 7,936,655 citizens cast their ballots or 67.65% of those voting.

    As many as 10,012 polling stations were set up across the country for the referendum. 65 more sites were set up in 52 countries.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Referendum News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!