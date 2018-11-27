Kazakhstan concerned over situation in Sea of Azov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan expresses concern over the situation in the Sea of Azov, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

"We welcome the resumption of passage of civil vessels in the Kerch Strait.

We call the parties to display maximum responsibility and prevent any escalation of tensions.



First of all, we need mechanisms of preventing and regulating similar incidents. Secondly, we need to restore trust.



The UN Security Council plans to discuss the situation at its consultations. In its turn, Kazakhstan will back the proposition aimed at de-escalation of tensions in the Sea of Azov," a statement from the Foreign Office reads.

The naval ships Berdyansk, Nikopol and Yana Kapa belonging to Ukraine were seized in the Black Sea by Russia on Monday, November 26.