Kazakhstan concert electrifies Delhiites at Nehru Park

NEW DELHI. KAXINFORM All roads in Delhi lead to Nehru Park on Sunday afternoon, where a chamber of orchestra from Kazakhstan mesmerised the audience.

The event, which was organised jointly by Kazakhstan National University of Arts and the Embassy of Kazakhstan, had two popular soloists performing before an Indian audience for the first time.

The concert titled 'Kazakh Eli Classic' was conducted by Maestro Aidar Torybayev and was attended by Kazakhstan's Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev, Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and other dignitaries.

While speaking to ANI, Sarsenbayev said the idea behind the concert was to showcase Kazakhstan's culture to India so that they understand the level of development of economy, culture and education between two countries.

"When I came here in November 2014, I conceived the idea of bringing a cultural group from Kazakhstan to showcase our culture to India. Because, when people will see the concert, they will understand the level economic, cultural and educational development in Kazakhstan," Sarsenbayev told ANI.

