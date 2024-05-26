Kazakhstan concludes its presidency in the International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS-2024)

The International Conference on Nuclear Security under the auspices of the IAEA (ICONS-2024) co-presided by Kazakhstan and Australia concluded its work on Friday. The ministerial segment of the conference was co-chaired by the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yessimkhanov and the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Tim Watts, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

This authoritative platform allows ministers, senior officials, and recognized nuclear security experts to comprehensively discuss the future of nuclear security worldwide every four years, share best practices and outline plans for mutually beneficial international cooperation.

The current conference was attended by the heads of the ministries of foreign affairs, energy, internal affairs, and other relevant departments from 130 countries.

In his welcoming remarks, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi thanked Kazakhstan and Australia for the high level of preparation of the Ministerial Segment and efforts to develop the conference's final document. The Director General noted that the many benefits of nuclear applications depend on a strong and adaptive global nuclear security regime and laser-focused vigilance. “Groups with malicious intent must not be given a chance to use nuclear and radioactive material to cause panic or harm”, said Rafael Grossi.

Summing up the conference's outcome in his closing remarks, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi expressed his gratitude to the IAEA Member states for their active and constructive participation in the conference. He particularly emphasized the importance of the ICONS-2024 conference for expanding partnerships to prevent illicit trafficking of nuclear material and technology, universalizing fundamental conventions in the field of nuclear security and strengthening the Agency’s role in this direction.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi confirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to the international principles of the UN Charter and IAEA Statute, and informed about the measures to ensure gender equality in domestic nuclear energy. The head of the diplomatic mission also shared about legislative reforms to tighten penalties for violence against women and children in Kazakhstan. It is noteworthy that on the sidelines of ICONS-2024, Kazakhstan and Australia organized a joint side event dedicated to promoting gender equality and the role of women in the nuclear industry. NAC Kazatomprom Managing Director Aliya Akzholova and Head of the Nuclear Security Training Center of the Institute of Nuclear Physics Natalya Izmailova presented the contribution of Kazakh women in the development of the nuclear industry in Kazakhstan.

The side event on the development of nuclear forensics in Kazakhstan and the national booth in the IAEA exhibition attracted much interest from the conference participants. Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Security Elena Buglova noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region in the field of nuclear forensics and expressed the Agency’s interest in further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

As a result of the conference, a joint statement was adopted by the co-presidents – Kazakhstan and Australia, which was aligned by most of the participating states in the ICONS-2024 conference.