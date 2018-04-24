EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:00, 24 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan condemns acts of terrorism committed in Afghanistan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released statement in connection with the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan on April 21-22, 2018.

    Kazakhstan strongly condemns the acts of terrorism committed in Afghanistan on April 21-22, 2018, which resulted in heavy civilian casualties, including women and children, the statement reads.

    The long-suffering Afghan people once again faced with the cynical and brutal acts of international terrorism of Daesh, whose aim this time was to destabilize the situation in Afghanistan right before the elections.

    We are confident that militants of international terrorist organizations will fail to impede the efforts undertaken by Kabul to stabilize the political situation in the country.

    Kazakhstan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, supports the adoption by the world community of collective and decisive actions to fight this evil. We believe that the organizers and instigators of these inhumane actions must be identified and suffer severe punishment.

    We sincerely express our deep condolences to the bereaved families and their loved ones, the people and the government of Afghanistan, and wish a speedy recovery to all the victims.

     

