EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:35, 22 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan condemns N Korea missile launch

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan strongly condemns the launch of the missile by North Korea, Kazinform cites Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov as saying.  

    “This action is a serious violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions No.1718 (as of 2006), No.1824 (as of 2009), No.2087 (as of 2013), No. 2094 (as of 2013) and No. 2270 (as of 2016).

    “Kazakhstan states unacceptability of irresponsible, provocative actions posing a threat to the global and regional security, the actions which undermine the efforts of the international community to build the nuclear-weapon-free world,” Zhainakov said.

    He noted that Kazakhstan calls the North Korea to abandon its military nuclear and missile programmes and observe the UNSC resolutions.

    “Kazakhstan stands for restoration of a multilateral negotiation process on this issue,” he added.

    Earlier, it was reported that the North Korea launched  a missile on Sunday which flew about 500 km towards the Sea of Japan and fell there.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Security Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nuclear disarmament Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!