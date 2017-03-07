EN
    21:35, 07 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan condemns North Korea missile launches

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan calls the DPRK to fully abandon its military nuclear and missile development programmes.    

    “We have reiterated it earlier and we condemn again the launch of ballistic missiles by the DPRK on March 6, 2017 that is the grossest violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions. We consider such actions as inadmissible,” Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov says.

    The actions of the DPRK continue negatively affecting the nuclear disarmament process and bear a serious threat to the global and regional security and undermine the countries’ efforts to achieve nuclear-weapon-free future.

    “Kazakhstan firmly believes that freeing the world from the nuclear weapons remains a pledge of global security and calls the DPRK to rigorously and unconditionally follow the UNSC resolutions and fully abandon its military nuclear and missile development programmes,”  the MFA notes.

     

    Recall that on Monday, the DPRK carried out a regular missile launch towards the Sea of Japan. According to some data, up to 4 missiles were launched. 

