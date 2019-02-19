Kazakhstan condemns terrorist attack in Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan strongly condemns the acts of terrorism committed in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan on February 13, 2019, which resulted in the death of 27 Iranian military personnel.

Kazakhstan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands for collective and decisive action by the world community in the fight against this evil. We believe that the organizers and masterminds of these inhuman actions must be identified and punished severely," the statement of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reads.



"We sincerely express our deep condolences to the families of all the victims, as well as to the people and the Government of Iran."