Kazakhstan condoles over tragedy in India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed condolences over the factory fire occurred in India, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

Kazakhstan condoles with the friendly people of India over the deadly fire occurred at one of the New Delhi factories. Let us express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured sooner recovery, the message reads.

Forty-three people have been killed and more than 56 were injured in the factory fire in New Delhi on early Sunday morning.