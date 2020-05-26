Kazakhstan conducted 662,000 coronavirus tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since mid-March 662,000 coronavirus tests were performed in Kazakhstan,» chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said.

One person can be tested twice. As of today 662,000 tests were conducted. As a result 8,969 were tested positive. People with fly symptoms or suspected cases and close contacts are also tested for novel virus. Thus, the number of tests conducted varies from the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Now Kazakhstan performs up to 23,000 tests a day. As of today there are 54 laboratories in Kazakhstan. It is planned to open more in the regions.