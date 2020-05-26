EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:28, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan conducted 662,000 coronavirus tests

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since mid-March 662,000 coronavirus tests were performed in Kazakhstan,» chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said.

    One person can be tested twice. As of today 662,000 tests were conducted. As a result 8,969 were tested positive. People with fly symptoms or suspected cases and close contacts are also tested for novel virus. Thus, the number of tests conducted varies from the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

    Now Kazakhstan performs up to 23,000 tests a day. As of today there are 54 laboratories in Kazakhstan. It is planned to open more in the regions.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!