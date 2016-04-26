Kazakhstan conducted nearly 20 reforms under 100 Specific Steps National Plan - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan, Kazakhstan has implemented about twenty transformations, Kazinform learnt from President Nursultan Nazarbayev as saying at XXIV session of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly.

“Five Institutional Reforms became our response to the challenges of the global economic crisis and further stage of development. We are implementing 100 Specific Steps National Plan and our objective is to apply the experience of the OECD countries and surpass them in some indicators,” N.Nazarbayev said.

As the Head of State noted, all the Five Institutional Reforms will form the nation of common future. “The results of the first stage of implementation of the National Plan show that we are moving on a right way. We developed 59 laws in several months, which have already entered into force. We have approved 400 regulatory legal acts,” he reminded.

“According to the World Bank, in 2015 Kazakhstan, conducted the biggest number of reforms compared to other countries – 19 reforms in 7 areas. In other words, we have carried out not five, but almost twenty transformations,” he stressed.