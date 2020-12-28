EN
    14:23, 28 December 2020

    Kazakhstan conducts 40,000 PCR tests a day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani laboratories conduct up to 40,000 PCR tests a day», Vice Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov told an online briefing.

    Since the pandemic outbreak 19 laboratories carried out PCR tests the countrywide starting from April. 6,000 tests were made daily. Today there are 132 laboratories in Kazakhstan with a capacity of 100,000 tests a day.

    More than 5 mln tests were conducted up to present. Laboratories perform up to 40,000 tests a day.

    Notably, the reserve capacity of laboratories may hit 60,000 tests.


