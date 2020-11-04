EN
    20:38, 04 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan conducts 70,000 coronavirus tests a day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has conducted 3, 655,000 coronavirus tests so far,» chairman of the sanitary ad epidemiological control committee Aizhan Yesmagambetova said.

    In July the country’s testing capacity made slightly more than 40,000 tests a day. Today Kazakhstan carries out daily 70,000 tests.

    Last week the PCR testing capacity grew the countrywide by 10%, while some regions reported even bigger numbers. The number of tests conducted in North Kazakhstan increased threefold, twice in East Kazakhstan, fourfold in Almaty region.

    As earlier reported, for the past two weeks the number coronavirus cases rose the nationwide. This week it grew by 2.6 times against the last week.


