EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 14 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan conducts up to 48,000 COVID-19 tests a day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «31,219 COVID-19 beds have been rolled out the countrywide, 40% of beds are occupied,» 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov told.

    Given the epidemiological situation the number of PCR tests for coronavirus infection grew up to 48,000 a day that is 41% of the daily capacity the countrywide. All the regions imposed restrictions under criteria.

    He also added that there are 2,800 intensive care beds in the country, 26% are occupied as of today.

    As earlier reported, the country has been remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ over 14 days in a row.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!