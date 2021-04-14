Kazakhstan conducts up to 48,000 COVID-19 tests a day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «31,219 COVID-19 beds have been rolled out the countrywide, 40% of beds are occupied,» 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov told.

Given the epidemiological situation the number of PCR tests for coronavirus infection grew up to 48,000 a day that is 41% of the daily capacity the countrywide. All the regions imposed restrictions under criteria.

He also added that there are 2,800 intensive care beds in the country, 26% are occupied as of today.

As earlier reported, the country has been remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ over 14 days in a row.