Kazakhstan confirms 1,096 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed 1,096 more asymptomatic coronavirus cases on June 23 which are not included into the total count, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As of today the number of coronavirus-positive people showing no disease symptoms in Kazakhstan rose to 11,721.

1,197 cases were revealed in Kazakh capital, 1,311 in Almaty, 1,083 in Shymkent, 333 in Akmola region, 89 in Aktobe region, 802 in Almaty region, 1,521 in Atyrau region, 377 in East Kazakhstan, 1,628 in Karaganda region, 260 in Kostanay region, 312 in Kyzylorda region, 335 in Mangistau region, 151 in Pavlodar region, 354 in North Kazakhstan, 522 in Turkestan region.