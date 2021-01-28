Kazakhstan confirms 1,163 more recoveries from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,163 people more recovered from the novel infection, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

189 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 169 in Almaty, 9 in Aktobe region, 109 in Almaty region, 82 in Atyrau region, 21 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 38 in West Kazakhstan, 59 in Karaganda region, 152 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 237 in Pavlodar region, 76 in North Kazakhstan raising the country’s recoveries to 164,319.