Kazakhstan confirms 1,403 new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,403 new coronavirus cases, including 814 showing no symptoms, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

95/47 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 113/62 in Almaty, 84/44 in Shymkent, 32/25 in Akmola region, 32/16 in Aktobe region, 71/68 in Almaty region, 325/181 in Atyrau region, 96/31 in East Kazakhstan, 59/32 in Zhambyl region, 103/57 in West Kazakhstan, 81/48 in Karaganda region, 17/13 in Kostanay region, 40/12 in Kyzylorda region, 124/117 in Mangistau region, 53/12 in Pavlodar region, 17/6 in North Kazakhstan, 61/43 in Turkestan region.

As of now there are 48,574 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.