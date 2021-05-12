EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:16, 12 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 1,811 more COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,811 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    310 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 391 in Almaty, 69 in Shymkent, 92 in Akmola region, 50 in Aktobe region, 162 in Almaty region, 70 in Atyrau region, 91 in East Kazakhstan, 36 in Zhambyl region, 94 in West Kazakhstan, 200 in Karaganda region, 25 in Kostanay region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 41 in Mangistau region, 111 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 26 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 348,308.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!