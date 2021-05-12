Kazakhstan confirms 1,811 more COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,811 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

310 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 391 in Almaty, 69 in Shymkent, 92 in Akmola region, 50 in Aktobe region, 162 in Almaty region, 70 in Atyrau region, 91 in East Kazakhstan, 36 in Zhambyl region, 94 in West Kazakhstan, 200 in Karaganda region, 25 in Kostanay region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 41 in Mangistau region, 111 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 26 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 348,308.