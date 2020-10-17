EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:38, 17 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 100 more coronavirus cases over 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 100 more coronavirus-positive cases were detected in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    13 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 13 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 12 in North Kazakhstan raising the country’s caseload to 109,302.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!