Kazakhstan confirms 100 more coronavirus cases over 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 100 more coronavirus-positive cases were detected in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

13 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 13 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 12 in North Kazakhstan raising the country’s caseload to 109,302.