    12:19, 28 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 11 more coronavirus cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed today 11 more coronavirus cases, out of which 10 were detected in Nur-Sultan and one in Almaty, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz website.

    As a result, the country’s tally rose to 204 confirmed cases, 117 of them were registered in Nur-Sultan, 58 in Almaty, 4 in Karaganda, 3 in Zhambyl region, 4 in Atyrau, 5 in Akmola region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktoobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar, 1 in Mangistau region and 1 in Kyzylorda region.



    Almaty Regions Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus
