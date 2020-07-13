EN
    08:11, 13 July 2020

    Kazakhstan confirms 111 coronavirus-related deaths on July 7-12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 111 more people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan during July 7-12, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    A man died in Akmola region, 5 people died in Aktobe region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 37 in Karaganda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 7 in Turkestan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 18 in Nur-Sultan, 24 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent.

    The morbidity and mortality commission decided to record those cases as coronavirus-related deaths.

    As a result the country’s death toll rose to 375.


