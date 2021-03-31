EN
    12:26, 31 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 12 cases of UK coronavirus variant

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 cases of the UK coronavirus variant have been detected through the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the National Center of Expertise, 265 COVID-19 positive samples obtained in all 14 regions of the country have been probed for the genomic character of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using the whole genome sequencing method at the molecular genetic studies laboratory of the National Center of Expertise of Kazakhstan.

    The probe led to the discovery of the UK coronavirus variant’s genotype in 12 cases. 8 cases of UK strain are said to be imported and found in the arrivals of the international flights from Sharm El Sheikh and Dubai, where cases of the UK and South African coronavirus variants are high.

    Four more cases of UK coronavirus variant reported in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Aktobe region are said to be non-imported.


