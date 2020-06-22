Kazakhstan confirms 127 coronavirus deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Men born in 1967, 1956, 1962 and 1975 have died from COVID-19 in the city of Nur-Sultan. Two female coronavirus-infected patients, born in 1967 and 1951, passed away in Nur-Sultan.

One male patient has died in Kostanay region.

Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan equal 127.