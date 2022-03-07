Kazakhstan confirms 141new COVID cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 141 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

9 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 55 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 6 in Pavlodar region, 24 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 1,303,848.