Kazakhstan confirms 15 more coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan bringing the total to 1290, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Out of which 10 were reported in Almaty, 1 in Almaty region, 3 in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Kyzylorda region.

As of now the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 1290, including 297 cases in Kazakh capital, 380 in Almaty, 81 in Karaganda region, 80 in Akmola region, 70 in Atyrau region, 49 in Zhambyl region, 40 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in Almaty region, 13 in Aktobe region, 26 in North Kazakhstan, 11 in Pavlodar region,11 in Mangistau region, 127 in Kyzylorda region, 18 in West Kazakhstan, 49 in Turkestan region, 5 in Kostanay region.