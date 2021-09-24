Kazakhstan confirms 2,537 daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,537 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 547. Karaganda and Almaty regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 340 and 270, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Pavlodar region has reported 190 infections, Nur-Sultan city – 181, Aktobe region – 137, Akmola region – 128, Shymkent city – 122, East Kazakhstan region – 118, and Kostanay region – 104.

84 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in West Kazakhstan region, 71 in North Kazakhstan region, 68 in Atyrau region, 62 in Kyzylorda region, 58 in Zhambyl region, 34 in Turkestan region, and 23 in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 872,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19.