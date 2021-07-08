EN
    08:15, 08 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 2,800 more COVID-19 cases, total at 445,091

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,800 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus 2020.kz reads.

    794 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 340 in Almaty and 133 in Shymkent, 129 in Akmola region, 67 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 149 in Atyrau region, 80 in East Kazakhstan, 41 in Zhambyl region, 176 in West Kazakhstan, 349 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 47 in Kyzylorda region, 154 in Mangistau region, 126 in Pavlodar region, 45 in North Kazakhstan, 30 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 445,091.


