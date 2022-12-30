09:10, 30 December 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan confirms 211 more COVID cases
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 30, 2022 some 2,754 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Of which 247 are staying in the hospitals, 2,507 are receiving at-home treatment. 6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition, and 2 are on life support.
Kazakhstan confirmed 211 more COVID cases over the past 24 hours, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.