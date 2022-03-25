EN
    08:11, 25 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan confirms 22 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,304,983

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 22 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    1 new case was recorded in Nur-Sultan, 8 in Almaty, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,304,983.


