Kazakhstan confirms 220 new COVID cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 220 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

18 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 66 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 7 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 11 in Almaty region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 1,303,536.